Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed in Moscow on December 12 between the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to implement the project on construction of Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPPs). The Economy Ministry reported.

The project includes the construction of three hydropower plants on Kokomeren River with a total capacity of 1,305 megawatts. It is expected that the project will help meet the growing domestic demand for electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase electricity exports to Central Asian countries.

The EDB will be the main financial partner of the project. The memorandum provides for the preparation of a feasibility study, an assessment of the financial and economic model, as well as an analysis of social and environmental impacts. It is also planned to develop government support measures for the successful implementation of the project.

The project is part of the EDB program «Water Energy Complex of Central Asia» aimed at developing regional cooperation in the energy sector.