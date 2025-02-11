Investment agreement on construction of new HPP in Bishkek signed

Vice Mayor of the capital Talaibek Baigaziev announced the signing of an investment agreement on the construction of another heating and power plant (HPP) in Bishkek at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy of the Parliament.

He also informed deputies that a boiler house will be built in the 11th microdistrict, which will reduce the load on the capital’s heating and power plant.

Talaibek Baigaziev also reported on additional $6.9 million received from the International Development Association to improve heat supply. Prior to this, $31 million was received for the same project.

The official explained that $31 million was not enough, since the project estimate was calculated in 2020, since then building materials have become more expensive and the dollar exchange rate has changed. Therefore, it is necessary to receive another $6.9 million.

Of these, according to Talaibek Baigaziev, $2.4 million was saved. He intends to spend part of these funds on purchasing special equipment. An application for this has already been submitted, and the City Hall is waiting for a response.