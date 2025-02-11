17:53
USD 87.45
EUR 90.27
RUB 0.90
English

Investment agreement on construction of new HPP in Bishkek signed

Vice Mayor of the capital Talaibek Baigaziev announced the signing of an investment agreement on the construction of another heating and power plant (HPP) in Bishkek at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy of the Parliament.

He also informed deputies that a boiler house will be built in the 11th microdistrict, which will reduce the load on the capital’s heating and power plant.

Talaibek Baigaziev also reported on additional $6.9 million received from the International Development Association to improve heat supply. Prior to this, $31 million was received for the same project.

The official explained that $31 million was not enough, since the project estimate was calculated in 2020, since then building materials have become more expensive and the dollar exchange rate has changed. Therefore, it is necessary to receive another $6.9 million.

Of these, according to Talaibek Baigaziev, $2.4 million was saved. He intends to spend part of these funds on purchasing special equipment. An application for this has already been submitted, and the City Hall is waiting for a response.
link: https://24.kg/english/319597/
views: 136
Print
Related
Land not used by investor for HPP construction to be returned to state
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
At least 2-3 HPPs will be launched in Kyrgyzstan annually — Economy Ministry
World Bank allocates $4.6 million for partial reconstruction of Bystrovskaya HPS
Kyrgyzstan invites China to consider construction of HPP in country
New power station to be built in Bishkek for $300 million
$213 million to be invested in construction of Chatkal small HPPs cascade
$44 million to be allocated for construction of Orto-Tokoi and Kambarata HPPs
Rosatom intends to build small Chandalash HPP in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov gives start to construction of small Orto-Tokoi HPP
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry
11 February, Tuesday
17:35
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss recognition of higher education diplomas Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss recognition of higher...
17:26
Ministry established on the basis of State Construction Agency of Kyrgyzstan
17:15
State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports established in Kyrgyzstan
17:03
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team loses to Korea in quarterfinals
16:56
Investment agreement on construction of new HPP in Bishkek signed