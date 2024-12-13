Assistant to Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking

Security services have detained an assistant to the Minister of Defense. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Security services have established that the man was engaged in appointments and promotions up the career ladder of individual military personnel of the Ministry of Defense, receiving a certain fee for this.

On May 25, 2024, the official received 100,000 soms from an employee of the Oktyabrsky military registration and enlistment office for the transfer of one of the servicemen of the regional unit of the Ministry of Defense to the Bishkek district commissariat.

He was detained by employees of the State Committee for National Security together with the Military Prosecutor’s Office. A case was opened under the article «Taking a bribe for providing a position in the state or municipal service» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was placed in a pre-trial detention center. The investigation is ongoing.