Donald Trump plans to deport 1 million illegal migrants within a year

Donald Trump’s administration is planning to deport 1 million illegal migrants from the United States over a year. The Washington Post reports.

According to the media outlet’s sources, this figure is frequently mentioned in private conversations among officials. It far exceeds the previous record of 400,000 deportations in a single year during Barack Obama’s presidency (2009–2017), the article notes.

Analysts, as the article says, consider this number unrealistic, given the limited funding and insufficient number of law enforcement personnel allocated for the task. Moreover, most migrants have the right to challenge their deportation in court.

According to data from the Department of Homeland Security, referenced by The Washington Post, 117,000 people have been deported from the U.S. since the beginning of 2025.

Washington is also reportedly in talks with 30 countries to deport migrants who are not their citizens.

The White House has stopped publishing official statistics on the number of deportations.