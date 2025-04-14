11:00
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase data loss prevention system

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has announced an open tender for the purchase of a confidential information leak prevention system (Data Loss Prevention). The corresponding application is published on the website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the bank, the pre-tender conference will be held on April 21, 2025. For questions about participation in the conference, please contact the technical coordinator.

The deadline for accepting tender proposals is April 29, 2025. Proposals submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Only proposals from participants who have received the tender documentation from the National Bank based on a formal handover record will be eligible for review.

The opening of tender proposals will take place on April 29, 2025.
