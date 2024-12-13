Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12.1 billion cubic meters

As of December 13, the water level in Toktogul reservoir is 12.177 billion cubic meters. The National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC presented the data.

The average daily water inflow reached 186 cubic meters per second, and the outflow — 840 cubic meters. For comparison, a year ago on the same date, the inflow was slightly lower — 183 cubic meters per second, and the outflow was noticeably less — 664 cubic meters.

The volume of water compared to last year has increased by 1 billion cubic meters: then the figure was 11.169 billion cubic meters.

The difference in daily inflow for the year is 3 cubic meters per second, and in outflow — 176 cubic meters per second.