Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss cooperation in crypto and venture financing

Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Bolotov met with U.S. Commercial Attaché Andrew Glass and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Liz Zentos. During the talks, the parties discussed issues of bilateral and investment cooperation. The Ministry of Economy reported.

The parties touched upon the development of the IT sector, including the use of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies. They also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in such areas as energy, tourism, textile industry and venture financing.

The deepening of contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries was discussed. It was proposed to organize business forums and expand the interaction of small and medium-sized businesses.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and the United States noted the need to exchange technologies, innovations and attract investment to develop the economic potential of the republic.