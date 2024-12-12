15:31
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss cooperation in crypto and venture financing

Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Bolotov met with U.S. Commercial Attaché Andrew Glass and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Liz Zentos. During the talks, the parties discussed issues of bilateral and investment cooperation. The Ministry of Economy reported.

The parties touched upon the development of the IT sector, including the use of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies. They also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in such areas as energy, tourism, textile industry and venture financing.

The deepening of contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries was discussed. It was proposed to organize business forums and expand the interaction of small and medium-sized businesses.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and the United States noted the need to exchange technologies, innovations and attract investment to develop the economic potential of the republic.

Note of 24.kg news agency

Venture financing is a way of investing money in young companies or startups that have a promising idea, but few resources for its development. Investors provide money for development in exchange for a share in the business.

This is a risky process: the project may not take off, but if everything works out, the profit will be very high. Usually, such investments are made in innovative areas — technology, IT, medical developments.

A simple example: you have invented a «smart» gadget, but you do not have the money to produce it. A venture investor invests in your project, helps with advice, and if things go well, he or she also makes money on the success of your company.
