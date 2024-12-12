Kyrgyzstani wanted for theft found in Russia

A 35-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan will be extradited from Saratov Oblast of Russia to his homeland. The prosecutor’s office of the region reported.

According to the supervisory authority, the Kyrgyzstani is wanted for stealing a safe in December 2022. According to investigators, he and his accomplices stole 650,000 soms.

The Kyrgyzstani was detained while crossing Russia-Kazakhstan border in Ozinsky district. He is currently in custody.

The prosecutor’s office has completed an extradition check, which revealed no obstacles to his extradition to the Kyrgyz Republic in accordance with international treaties and Russian legislation.