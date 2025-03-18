Mobile phone stolen from central mosque in Bishkek, suspect detained

Law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing a mobile phone from the central mosque in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

On March 6, a woman contacted the police asking to take action against unknown persons who stole her mobile phone from her handbag in a mosque on Zhibek Zholu Avenue. The damage amounted to 15,000 soms.

A case was opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was identified and detained. He turned out to be 28-year-old K.A. The stolen mobile phone was confiscated from him during a search. The man was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The phone was returned to its owner.