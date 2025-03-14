16:37
$50,000 stolen from university safe in Bishkek, suspects detained

Suspects in serial thefts have been detained in Bishkek with the help of special forces. The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district told 24.kg news agency.

On January 29, unknown individuals broke into the building of one of the universities on Ankara Street, broke into the safe and stole $50,000. A case has been opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers have identified the suspects. They are 33-year-old A.E., 31-year-old I.K., 40-year-old K.A. and 45-year-old M.B. They were detained with the help of special forces of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Law enforcement officers found out that the detainees are involved in other similar crimes committed in Issyk-Kul region.

The police ask potential victims of these criminals to call the following numbers: 0508019001, 0703333201, 0312544116 or the 24-hour short number 102.
