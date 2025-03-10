Drunk burglar found asleep on sofa with stolen goods in Tokmak café

A man was arrested in Tokmak city after he broke into a café, drank alcohol, and fell asleep on the establishment’s sofa during the robbery. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The incident occurred on the night of March 9. The burglar broke into a café on one of the streets of Tokmok, smashing a plastic window and damaging the computer system unit connected to the security cameras. He then broke into the safe and took out cash. However, after discovering the alcohol, he drank it and fell asleep on the sofa. The burglar triggered the alarm system, prompting a security team to arrive at the scene. At the entrance, they found dishes, construction tools, and a sound system amplifier that the thief had gathered in one spot. The burglar himself was found asleep on the sofa, with some of the stolen items lying next to him.

The café owner filed a statement to the police, and a criminal case was opened under the article «Attempted theft» of the Kyrgyz Republic Criminal Code. The 41-year-old suspect, identified as T.V., was placed in a temporary detention center. The damage caused by his actions was estimated at 150,000 soms. The investigation is ongoing.