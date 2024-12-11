Zardaly village provided with electricity

Zardaly village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan has been provided with electricity two months after the President’s order. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

The village was not provided with electricity. The issue of electricity supply was repeatedly raised at the People’s Kurultai. President Sadyr Japarov visited the villagers on September 29 and promised to provide them with electricity.

In accordance with the order of the head of state, the Ministry of Energy decided to install 61 sets of solar panels with a total minimum capacity of 306 kilowatts, 6 sets of solar water heaters with a capacity of 200 liters, as well as 75 sets of street floodlights with a 600-watt battery for autonomous power supply of the village.

In order to implement the project, an agreement was signed between NENK JSC and ALL SOLAR LLC for the purchase of equipment and materials in the amount of $390,144 (or 33.5 million soms).

In total, more than 40 power engineers worked to provide the village with electricity. They installed internal wiring in 56 households, two mosques, a first aid post and a school. At least 61 «smart» electricity metering devices were installed.