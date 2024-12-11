10:23
Fines to be imposed for fare evasion on public transport in Bishkek

Fines will be imposed for fare evasion on public transport in Bishkek, the Bishkek City Hall reports.

Employees of the Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure together with the Main Traffic Safety Department and Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise will conduct raids on public transport and check whether passengers pay for travel.

In case of non-payment for travel, passengers will be fined in accordance with the current legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to paragraph 8 of Article 199 of the Code of Offenses, non-payment for travel and baggage on municipal public transport, as well as violation of the rules for using urban public transport, entails the imposition of a fine on individuals in the amount of 10 calculated rates (1,000 soms).
