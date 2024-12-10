14:25
Kyrgyzstan plans to place Eurobonds on Chinese financial platforms

The Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic held a series of presentation events (road shows) in Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai to prepare for the issuance of Eurobonds in the Chinese capital market. The press service of the ministry reported.

About 50 leading investment funds participated in the road show, and more than 100 investors joined it online.

The events were organized in cooperation with leading international coordinators and bookrunner companies such as TF International Securities Group Limited and China CITIC Bank International Limited.

Deputy Minister of Finance Umutzhan Amanbaev presented Kyrgyzstan’s financial reforms aimed at improving macroeconomic indicators, reducing government debt and strengthening the budget. Amanbaev emphasized the country’s growing investment attractiveness and prospects for sustainable development.

Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of China Chan Ho Lim noted the importance of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within the framework of One Belt, One Road initiative and expressed readiness to further develop economic ties. «The Kyrgyz Republic is a key trading partner of Hong Kong in Central Asia,» he noted.

As noted, these events are aimed at strengthening the position of Kyrgyzstan in international financial markets and attracting long-term foreign investment.

Eurobonds are international bonds issued by states or companies to attract borrowed funds in the global financial markets.
link: https://24.kg/english/313693/
views: 157
