Finance Ministry plans to sell government bonds to population through mobile app

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to sell government bonds to the population through a mobile application. The Finance Minister Almaz Baketayev told journalists.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance intends to implement a pilot project for the sale of government bonds to Kyrgyzstanis through a mobile application.

The official specified that to date, citizens have already purchased bonds for 11 million soms. «This is a convenient tool for investments, and we plan to expand its functionality. For example, to provide owners of securities with the opportunity to sell them immediately,» he explained.
