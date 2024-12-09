10:47
Single tax collection rate tripled in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

Collection of a single tax in Kyrgyzstan has tripled in 2024. Materials of the Ministry of Finance say.

It is specified that from January to October this year, 17 billion soms were transferred to the republican budget from the collection of the single tax. This is 11.3 billion more than the figures for the same period in 2023.

According to information from the relevant department, the plan for collecting the single tax in the revised republican budget has been increased 2.4 times — to 19.6 billion soms.

The plan for the single tax for 2025 is set at 23.7 billion soms.

The single tax is a simplified taxation system intended for small and medium-sized businesses whose turnover does not exceed 30 million soms per year. It replaces three taxes: income tax, sales tax and VAT. Not only small businesses, but also those who belong to medium-sized businesses can switch to payment of the single tax.
