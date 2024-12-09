10:47
Heads of National Museums of Central Asian countries to meet in Bishkek

The National History Museum will host the third high-level meeting of the Council of Heads of National Museums of Central Asia.

The event will be attended by officials and members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives of the Embassies of the United States and Central Asian countries, heads of national museums of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and museums of Kyrgyzstan.

A meeting of the directors of four national museums of Central Asia was held in Tashkent in 2022, at which a decision was made to create the first-ever Council of National Museums in the region.

The newly created body will formalize cooperation between the national museums of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, allowing them to exchange information and best practices, as well as organize exchange exhibitions.

The idea to create the Council arose thanks to a grant «Cultural Heritage and Economic Development», which the U.S. Embassy in Uzbekistan provided to the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago. The diplomatic mission also supported the holding of trainings for museum conservators from state museums of Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/313520/
views: 145
