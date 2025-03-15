Museum with photographs of WWII Central Asian soldiers opened in the Netherlands

The Soviet Ereveld Experience museum has been opened in Leiden (the Netherlands), where photographs of Soviet soldiers killed in captivity at the beginning of World War II are presented. The Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in the northern province of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Zharkyna Koshoeva told 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the founder and initiator of the museum, Remco Reiding, independently searched for information about the dead and missing Soviet soldiers from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and other countries of the former Soviet Union.

The goal of the museum is to share history with the future generation in memory of the deceased fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers.

According to Zharkyna Koshoeva, the opening of the museum united all people from Central Asia and the states of the former Soviet Union.

She took guardianship over the grave of the Soviet soldier Yakub Mamadzhaev, who was originally from Osh region.

«We came to honor the memory of our compatriots, because they all fought for peace, friendship, equality and victory, which was given to us by the enormous losses of our soldiers who fought against Nazi Germany,» the Honorary Consul emphasized.

The event was attended by ambassadors from various countries of the world, representatives of the Dutch government, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Mayor of Leiden and Amersfoort.

«History must not be forgotten. We wanted to inform the editorial team so that our people in Kyrgyzstan know that here, in the Netherlands, our compatriot rests like an angel, and we take good care of him and honor his memory,» Zharkyna Koshoeva added.