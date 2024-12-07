President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen in connection with the completion of her diplomatic mission in the country. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for her significant contribution to the development of Kyrgyzstan-China relations, noting the high level of interaction achieved in recent years.

«The President emphasized that during Du Dewen’s mission, cooperation between the states reached a new level of strategic partnership. A number of important visits took place at the highest and high levels. The head of state noted the special significance of joint infrastructure projects, such as the upcoming launch of the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, opening of Bedel checkpoint, construction of an alternative North-South road and the Kyrgyz-Chinese Friendship Bridge, as well as the modernization of Junda oil refinery. He noted the significant growth in trade turnover between the countries, and also expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the grant assistance provided, which made it possible to implement a number of important projects in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.