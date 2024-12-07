Russian student squads to visit Kyrgyzstan with humanitarian mission

Youth public organization Russian Student Squads will visit Kyrgyzstan with a humanitarian mission. The organization reported.

During the humanitarian mission students will provide the necessary social assistance to the population of the republic.

Volunteer activity is one of the key areas of work of the Russian Student Squads. Every year more than 20,000 volunteers from among the student squads become participants of volunteer campaigns. This will become a new vector in the development of international relations, including in the field of volunteering.

The students will provide the necessary social assistance to the population of the country, participate in maintenance of monuments of the Great Patriotic War, career guidance meetings with university students, organize concerts for local residents, take part in meetings with the leadership of universities and executive authorities in order to work out the creation of student squads in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.