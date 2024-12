Aman Saliev was appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Aman Saliev Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United Arab Emirates.

Previously, he headed the Institute of Strategic Analysis and Forecasting at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

Aman Saliev is the son of intelligence officer Akylbek Saliev, who had also headed this institute for many years. He died in 2020 after a long illness.