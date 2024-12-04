15:46
Speaker of Parliament proposes to cancel quotas for women in elections

During the consideration of draft law at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, which proposes to enshrine the concept of «women’s entrepreneurship», MP Iskhak Masaliev spoke out against it.

«This should not be like this. If we introduce the concept of «women’s entrepreneurship», then we will also need to introduce «men’s entrepreneurship». Therefore, I would say to the authors of the bill: let’s take the next step and introduce the concepts of «pensioner’s», «children’s» or «student’s» entrepreneurship. I believe that this concept should not be divided by gender. Perhaps, there are reasons for this that are unknown to me, but, in my opinion, it turns out to be clumsy,» he said.

Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev supported the MP.

«You are absolutely right. This should not be in entrepreneurship, we should be equal. We talk about gender, and we always give equal rights to women, but when time for elections comes, gender does not work. The issue of quotas should also be reviewed during elections. Otherwise, they are equal to us everywhere, but during elections they suddenly become weak and ask for quotas,» he added.
