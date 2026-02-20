11:37
President of Kyrgyzstan strengthens gender balance

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree introducing amendments to a number of his previous decisions aimed at ensuring gender balance and expanding women’s participation in the civil and municipal service.

The document revises the state program on supporting women’s leadership through 2030, as well as its implementation plan for 2024–2027.

Under the new provisions, when forming personnel reserves for political, state, and municipal positions, the share of representatives of one gender must not exceed 70 percent.

This means that women, who were previously significantly underrepresented in leadership reserves, will gain broader access to competitive selection and career advancement.

The amended provisions also provide for the creation of a sustainable system to prepare women for leadership roles — from specialized training to qualification programs and master’s degrees in public and municipal administration.

The target indicators have also been updated: by 2027, the share of women in leadership positions within state bodies should reach at least 20 percent, and by 2030 — at least 30 percent.

The decree emphasizes that reforming personnel policy is aimed not only at formal compliance with standards, but also at eliminating stereotypes that hinder women from holding leadership positions. State policy in this area is intended to ensure equal access to public service and fair competition in appointments.

The decree will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.
