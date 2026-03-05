Kyrgyzstan supports global initiative on gender equality

On March 5, the Kyrgyz Republic, represented by the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE), jointly with UN Women, held the 6th annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality trading opening ceremony.

The event, held under the slogan «Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,» brought together representatives of the public sector, the judiciary, the financial market, the international community, and the media.

Holding this event in Kyrgyzstan is part of a large-scale global stock exchange initiative aimed at promoting gender equality and sustainable development. As a full member of the global stock exchange community, the KSE annually joins this movement to highlight the importance of an inclusive economy.

The main goal of the event is to draw public attention to the fact that women’s empowerment is not only a matter of social justice but also a prerequisite for the stability of the financial system and the country’s economic growth.

In 2026, women’s access to justice as a fundamental element of economic well-being was a key topic of discussion. The focus is on eliminating systemic barriers—from legal illiteracy to gaps in mechanisms for protecting property and labor rights.

The meeting featured speakers including Antje Grawe, UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic; Saira Yzakova, Deputy Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic; Syed Sadiq, UN Women Representative to the Kyrgyz Republic; and others.

Aida Chodulova, Director General of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange, noted that women today form the foundation of Kyrgyzstan’s financial sector, serving not only as highly qualified specialists but also as strategic investors.

«Analysis confirms that women investors often demonstrate a more balanced approach to risk and a high degree of discipline, which ensures market stability. Our goal is to create conditions in which women entrepreneurs and private investors can effectively increase their capital under the reliable protection of the law,» she added.

UN Women Representative to the Kyrgyz Republic, Syed Sadiq, also noted that access to justice is key to achieving gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

«When women can defend their rights and participate equally in economic life, societies become more resilient and inclusive. UN Women is proud to partner with KSE to support the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality initiative, moving from commitments to concrete actions,» he added.

The event included panel discussions during which experts discussed in detail how to create conditions under which the protection of women’s rights will guarantee the country’s investment attractiveness.