New special equipment purchased for Tazalyk shown to Akylbek Japarov

New special equipment purchased for Tazalyk municipal enterprise was shown to Akylbek Japarov. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers got acquainted with the progress of construction of a number of facilities in Bishkek.

In particular, he inspected the progress of construction work at Alga sports complex, which includes a football pitch, two training pitches, stands and other infrastructure. A sports and fitness complex and a hotel will also be built on the territory.

Akylbek Japarov also visited Tazalyk municipal enterprise base, where he was shown the new special equipment purchased, including 20 mini-vacuum cleaners, 15 tractors, 4 dump trucks, 2 lowboy trailers, 10 universal combined machines, 13 garbage trucks, 2 watering machines.

In addition, he got acquainted with the progress of construction of an eco-technological plant for the production of electricity by recycling solid household waste on the territory of the municipal enterprise Bishkek Sanitary Landfill. It is planned to build a station for the disposal of up to 3,000 tons of waste per day with the production of electricity within the project. The total investment in the project will be about $95 million. Construction of the plant is planned to be completed by the end of 2025.
