10:06
USD 87.45
EUR 91.60
RUB 0.96
English

Simulation equipment to be purchased for Infectious Disease Hospital

Simulation equipment will be purchased for the Infectious Disease Hospital for almost 50 million soms. The corresponding application for purchase is posted on the portal of public procurement.

The Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital has announced a tender for 48.7 million soms for the purchase of simulation equipment. Procurement is conducted in an unlimited format. Proposals can be submitted in soms or foreign currency.

The application deadline is February 28, 2025, and the validity period of proposals is 30 days.

The tender involves the purchase of two types of equipment:

  • Simulation — 14.6 million soms;
  • High-tech simulation — 34.1 million soms.

The delivery should be completed by March, after which the equipment will undergo an acceptance and inspection procedure.

Simulation equipment is a mandatory component of professional training that uses a model of professional activity for students to master various skills, abilities and competencies. This equipment simulates a part of an injured person’s body and brings the simulation of professional activities closer to real-life scenarios for the correct formation of skills in providing assistance.
link: https://24.kg/english/320246/
views: 114
Print
Related
Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise purchases new equipment
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan receives 453 units of special equipment
Tazalyk to receive special equipment for cleaning Bishkek
New special equipment purchased for Tazalyk shown to Akylbek Japarov
Emergencies Ministry plans to purchase 80 units of engineering equipment by 2025
Kyrgyzstan purchases 1,200 units of special equipment for road repair
Transport Ministry to purchase 453 units of equipment in 2024
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan receives new special equipment
Kyrgyzstan to purchase machinery for 300 million yuan to support agriculture
KSMA to buy CT scanner for educational and medical complex in Batken
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport
18 February, Tuesday
09:48
Three Kyrgyzstanis injured in fire at teahouse in Leningrad Oblast Three Kyrgyzstanis injured in fire at teahouse in Lenin...
09:32
Kyrgyzstanis win three medals at freestyle wrestling tournament in Sweden
09:26
Simulation equipment to be purchased for Infectious Disease Hospital
17 February, Monday
23:04
Kyrgyzstanis win gold and silver at wrestling tournament in Belarus
22:55
Health Ministry to introduce prenatal screening for all pregnant women in 2025
22:48
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
22:41
Turkey invited to participate in creation of industrial zone in Chui region
22:07
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes third place at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship