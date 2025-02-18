Simulation equipment to be purchased for Infectious Disease Hospital

Simulation equipment will be purchased for the Infectious Disease Hospital for almost 50 million soms. The corresponding application for purchase is posted on the portal of public procurement.

The Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital has announced a tender for 48.7 million soms for the purchase of simulation equipment. Procurement is conducted in an unlimited format. Proposals can be submitted in soms or foreign currency.

The application deadline is February 28, 2025, and the validity period of proposals is 30 days.

The tender involves the purchase of two types of equipment:

Simulation — 14.6 million soms;

High-tech simulation — 34.1 million soms.

The delivery should be completed by March, after which the equipment will undergo an acceptance and inspection procedure.

Simulation equipment is a mandatory component of professional training that uses a model of professional activity for students to master various skills, abilities and competencies. This equipment simulates a part of an injured person’s body and brings the simulation of professional activities closer to real-life scenarios for the correct formation of skills in providing assistance.