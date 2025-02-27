13:38
Equipment of Kyrgyzmetallprom transferred to Kyrgyzindustriya

Equipment of Kyrgyzmetallprom state enterprise was transferred to Kyrgyzindustiya OJSC. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document notes that the decision was made to increase the authorized capital.

The State Property Management Agency was instructed to transfer to Kyrgyzindustriya a thermoforming machine, an extrusion line, a screw compressor, a mold for a cake plate with a lid for a thermoforming machine, and a mold for a «shell» container for a thermoforming machine.
