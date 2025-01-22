15:24
Tazalyk municipal enterprise receives new equipment

Tazalyk municipal enterprise received new equipment for snow removal. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall informed 24.kg news agency. It is noted that the Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev visited the enterprise today, January 22, at 6 a.m.

«The mayor of Bishkek accepted the newly received special equipment at Tazalyk municipal enterprise. Thus, 20 more snow removal machines were added to the enterprise’s fleet. Deputy mayors and heads of districts also took part in the event, heads of municipal territorial administrations were invited. The special equipment was distributed to each municipal territorial administration,» the City Hall noted.

In addition, the mayor inspected the quality of Tazalyk’s work and assessed the level of the enterprise’s readiness for snowfall. The head of the enterprise, Zholdosh Chushtukov, told that 94 units of special equipment have been prepared for the upcoming snowfall.

Instructions have been reportedly given on prompt clearing of roads and sidewalks of snow, as well as sprinkling them with salt. 750 employees of the enterprise will be involved in the cleaning. In order to ensure safety on the capital’s streets, Tazalyk municipal enterprise has been instructed to involve all reserves. The heads of four districts have been instructed to conduct regular inspections.
