WHO hands over laboratory equipment to Health Ministry for 8 million soms

The World Health Organization (WHO) handed over laboratory equipment for more than 8 million soms to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to strengthen epidemiological surveillance of infectious diseases.

The National Institute of Public Health, the Bishkek State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center, and the Osh City Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will receive the technical equipment.

Laminar flow boxes for ensuring microbiological safety, refrigerators for storing serological and PCR tests, steam sterilizers and other equipment will allow specialists to conduct better laboratory research on a wide range of infectious diseases, including measles, hepatitis and particularly dangerous infections.