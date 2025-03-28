14:38
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

WHO hands over laboratory equipment to Health Ministry for 8 million soms

The World Health Organization (WHO) handed over laboratory equipment for more than 8 million soms to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to strengthen epidemiological surveillance of infectious diseases.

The National Institute of Public Health, the Bishkek State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center, and the Osh City Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will receive the technical equipment.

Laminar flow boxes for ensuring microbiological safety, refrigerators for storing serological and PCR tests, steam sterilizers and other equipment will allow specialists to conduct better laboratory research on a wide range of infectious diseases, including measles, hepatitis and particularly dangerous infections.
link: https://24.kg/english/324257/
views: 163
Print
Related
China hands over special equipment for rainmaking and pest control to Kyrgyzstan
Equipment of Kyrgyzmetallprom transferred to Kyrgyzindustriya
Nine aiyl okmotu in Batken region receive excavators and trucks
Simulation equipment to be purchased for Infectious Disease Hospital
Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise purchases new equipment
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan receives 453 units of special equipment
Reagents for early detection of monkeypox virus transferred to Kyrgyzstan
Tazalyk to receive special equipment for cleaning Bishkek
New special equipment purchased for Tazalyk shown to Akylbek Japarov
Emergencies Ministry plans to purchase 80 units of engineering equipment by 2025
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
14:37
Ring railway around Issyk-Kul planned to be built in 5-6 years Ring railway around Issyk-Kul planned to be built in 5-...
14:25
Land near airport returned to municipal ownership in Batken
14:17
Investigation at Technical University: 2 professors dismissed, students expelled
14:04
Rotation of judges carried out in Kyrgyzstan
14:00
Human rights activists call for release of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova