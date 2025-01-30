Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan receives 453 units of special equipment

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over 453 units of specialized equipment purchased at the expense of the state budget to the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the new equipment «will significantly strengthen the material and technical base of the road industry and accelerate the implementation of national projects.» The transferred equipment includes asphalt pavers, rollers, loaders and other specialized equipment necessary for the construction and repair of roads.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized: funding for the road industry reached 22 billion soms in 2024, which is more than double the figures for 2020. These funds allowed to:

Repair and build more than 1,000 kilometers of roads, including paving 802 kilometers;

Start large-scale projects, such as an alternative North-South road and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway;

Actively develop infrastructure in key areas: Balykchy — Bokonbaevo — Karakol, Naryn — Bayetov, Ala-Buka — Jany-Bazar — Kirovka, Osh — Batken — Razzakov;

Build roads to remote villages and improve infrastructure in tourist areas.

Adylbek Kasymaliev called the modernization of the road network a government priority that contributes to economic growth, improving the quality of life and social stability. «Developed infrastructure reduces distances between regions, opens access to markets and services, creates new jobs,» he said.