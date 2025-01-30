17:04
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan receives 453 units of special equipment

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over 453 units of specialized equipment purchased at the expense of the state budget to the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the new equipment «will significantly strengthen the material and technical base of the road industry and accelerate the implementation of national projects.» The transferred equipment includes asphalt pavers, rollers, loaders and other specialized equipment necessary for the construction and repair of roads.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized: funding for the road industry reached 22 billion soms in 2024, which is more than double the figures for 2020. These funds allowed to:

  • Repair and build more than 1,000 kilometers of roads, including paving 802 kilometers;
  • Start large-scale projects, such as an alternative North-South road and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway;
  • Actively develop infrastructure in key areas: Balykchy — Bokonbaevo — Karakol, Naryn — Bayetov, Ala-Buka — Jany-Bazar — Kirovka, Osh — Batken — Razzakov;
  • Build roads to remote villages and improve infrastructure in tourist areas.

Adylbek Kasymaliev called the modernization of the road network a government priority that contributes to economic growth, improving the quality of life and social stability. «Developed infrastructure reduces distances between regions, opens access to markets and services, creates new jobs,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/318426/
views: 165
Print
Related
Tazalyk to receive special equipment for cleaning Bishkek
New special equipment purchased for Tazalyk shown to Akylbek Japarov
Emergencies Ministry plans to purchase 80 units of engineering equipment by 2025
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan introduces new types of fees
Kyrgyzstan purchases 1,200 units of special equipment for road repair
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan to buy three concrete plants this year
Transport Ministry to purchase 453 units of equipment in 2024
Transport Ministry lays 684 kilometers of asphalt in 2024
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan receives new special equipment
Transport Ministry carries out reconstruction of infrastructure at airports
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
30 January, Thursday
16:24
Number of catering outlets in Kyrgyzstan grows by over 50 percent for year Number of catering outlets in Kyrgyzstan grows by over...
15:43
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to exchange convicted persons
15:32
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan receives 453 units of special equipment
15:23
Vehicle re-registration function returned to Tunduk mobile app
15:14
Kyrgyzstan increases agricultural exports to 34 billion soms