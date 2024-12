Tazalyk to receive special equipment for cleaning Bishkek

Tazalyk municipal enterprise will receive 82 more units of special equipment by mid-December. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

Currently, Tazalyk uses 22 Belarus tractors, 4 Bobcat tractors, 4 HOWO for cleaning streets, sidewalks and parks, 26 units of special equipment MAZ for cleaning roads from snow and sprinkling salt.

The following equipment is expected to arrive by December 15:

Snow loader — 2

Garbage truck — 31

Dump truck — 21

Grab loader — 3

Loader crane — 1

Mini-loaders with attachments — 2

Combined road machine — 20

Watering machine — 2.

Earlier, Tazalyk received 20 mini-vacuum cleaners, 15 tractors, 4 dump trucks, 2 lowboy-trailers, 10 universal combined machines, 13 garbage trucks, 2 watering machines.