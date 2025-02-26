Nine aiyl okmotu in Batken region receive excavators and trucks

Nine aiyi okmotu in Batken region received excavators and trucks. The press service of the office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region reported.

According to it, ARIS is implementing a project to improve rural water supply and sanitation in Batken and Talas regions. Within the framework of this project, 43 villages are planned to be provided with drinking water.

The project is financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the Saudi Fund for Development. The equipment was transferred to municipal enterprises that were created in the aiyl okmotu for further sustainable operation of the constructed water supply systems and improvement of the technical base.