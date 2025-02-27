13:39
Kyrgyz wrestlers win silver and 2 bronze medals at tournament in Albania

A ranking tournament in wrestling began in Tirana on February 26. The website of the United World Wrestling reports.

Ten athletes represented Kyrgyzstan in the freestyle wrestling tournament.

Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu (up to 65 kilograms) reached the final, where his opponent was Rahman Mousa Amouzad Khalili from Iran. The Kyrgyzstani lost with a score 1:5.

Almaz Smanbekov (up to 57 kilograms) defeated Merey Bazarbaev (3:2) and won a bronze medal.

Bilal Sharip uulu (up to 65 kilograms) lost to Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu in the quarterfinals, but had a chance to compete for a medal in the repechage round. In the decisive match, he defeated an athlete from Japan (3:1) and won bronze.
