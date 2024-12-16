11:33
First group of young teachers from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The first group of young teachers from Russia arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Russian Ministry of Education reported.

«The first group of young specialists went to the Kyrgyz Republic to work in partner schools of Russian Teacher Abroad project. The participants of the program are 12 senior students of the Bashkir State Pedagogical University named after M. Akmulla in «Pedagogical Sciences» program, the ministry said.

Under the guidance of mentors and teachers of the project, young specialists will gain experience in the international educational environment and will be able to replenish the personnel reserve of the Russian Teacher Abroad project.

The knowledge and skills gained will help the teachers find jobs in Russian and foreign educational organizations.
