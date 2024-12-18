22:28
Young Teacher Deposit: 100 teachers from Bishkek to get 90,000 soms each

One hundred teachers from Bishkek will receive 90,000 soms each under the «Young Teacher Deposit» program. The city administration reported.

Only teachers from municipal schools in the capital, who have just graduated from a university, can participate in the program. They were selected through a competition that consisted of testing in the first round and an interview in the second.

At least 100 out of 126 young teachers successfully passed all stages and will sign an employment agreement for the next three years.
