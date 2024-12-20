President calls on Kyrgyzstanis not to humiliate teachers and doctors

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, called for the protection of doctors and teachers.

In his address, he emphasized the importance of the role of teachers and doctors for society, calling them «guardians of life and knowledge,» and also noted that it is impossible to build a cultural and healthy society without their work.

«Teachers and doctors are people who care about our education, health and lay the foundation for our future. Without their work, it is impossible to imagine a cultural, educated society and a healthy nation,» the head of state said.

However, he expressed concern about unacceptable cases of humiliation and violence against these professions.

«There are still unacceptable cases of humiliation of teachers and doctors, and sometimes violence against them in our society. Such actions not only violate the law, but also demonstrate an extreme degree of immorality,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He believes that such phenomena are a blow to the traditions of respect for elders, servants of the people, and the values ​​of culture and religion. «We should not allow such shameful acts! Respect, protect, and honor those who serve the people,» the President addressed all Kyrgyzstanis.

He also stated that the state will take measures to ensure the safety of teachers and doctors.

«If we want to build a prosperous state with sustainable development, we have to radically change the attitude towards teachers and doctors,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.