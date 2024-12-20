15:12
USD 87.00
EUR 90.55
RUB 0.84
English

President calls on Kyrgyzstanis not to humiliate teachers and doctors

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, called for the protection of doctors and teachers.

In his address, he emphasized the importance of the role of teachers and doctors for society, calling them «guardians of life and knowledge,» and also noted that it is impossible to build a cultural and healthy society without their work.

«Teachers and doctors are people who care about our education, health and lay the foundation for our future. Without their work, it is impossible to imagine a cultural, educated society and a healthy nation,» the head of state said.

However, he expressed concern about unacceptable cases of humiliation and violence against these professions.

«There are still unacceptable cases of humiliation of teachers and doctors, and sometimes violence against them in our society. Such actions not only violate the law, but also demonstrate an extreme degree of immorality,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He believes that such phenomena are a blow to the traditions of respect for elders, servants of the people, and the values ​​of culture and religion. «We should not allow such shameful acts! Respect, protect, and honor those who serve the people,» the President addressed all Kyrgyzstanis.

He also stated that the state will take measures to ensure the safety of teachers and doctors.

«If we want to build a prosperous state with sustainable development, we have to radically change the attitude towards teachers and doctors,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.
link: https://24.kg/english/314898/
views: 108
Print
Related
Young Teacher Deposit: 100 teachers from Bishkek to get 90,000 soms each
First group of young teachers from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sakhalin State University organizes online school for teachers from Kyrgyzstan
Renowned surgeon, Professor Mambet Mamakeev passes away
President awards winners of competition for teaching staff
Akylbek Japarov tasked with equalizing salaries of doctors and MPs
Doctors in regions are paid up to 100,000 soms — Minister of Health
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan lack 5,000 doctors — Ministry of Health
Salaries to Bishkek teachers to be paid from republican budget
Head of National Hospital department detained in Bishkek
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
20 December, Friday
14:39
Kyrgyzstan approves National Football Development Program until 2034 Kyrgyzstan approves National Football Development Progr...
14:31
Residents of Nooken and Bazar-Korgon ask president to build reservoir
14:26
President calls on Kyrgyzstanis not to humiliate teachers and doctors
14:19
Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan names reasons for power outages
14:07
Bride kidnapping in Vasilyevka: Two suspects detained