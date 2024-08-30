13:33
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Rescuers from seven countries undergo training in mountains of Kyrgyzstan

Foreign rescuers from seven countries are undergoing search and rescue training in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, representatives of rescue services of the states of the International Civil Defense Organization (Russia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia) are exchanging experience in Semenovka and Grigoryevka gorges in Issyk-Kul region.

«As part of the international workshop on mountain rescue training, over ten days, foreign mountain rescuers, under the guidance of instructors from the State Rescuer Training Center underwent training in Chunkurchak, Tatyr, Ala-Archa gorges and on the high-mountain lake Kol-Tor in Kegeti gorge, Chui region,» the ministry noted.

The International Meeting and Workshop on Mountain Rescue Training with representatives of rescue services from the countries of the International Civil Defense Organization is being held from August 19 to August 31, hosted by the State Rescuer Training Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
link: https://24.kg/english/303556/
views: 149
Print
Related
Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to buy another Airbus helicopter
International training for diving specialists takes place in Issyk-Kul region
Rescuers of Emergency Situations Ministry receive new equipment
Department of Emergencies Ministry in Jalal-Abad receives 3 new pickup trucks
Makerspace Learning Center for inventors opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations receives new office equipment
Professional development courses to be held for choreography teachers
Germany donates equipment and rescue gear to Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry receives 25 large tents for 4.7 million soms from UNICEF
10 pre-migration training centers created in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
30 August, Friday
13:23
Level of trust in Sadyr Japarov increased from 82.6 to 86.7 percent — survey Level of trust in Sadyr Japarov increased from 82.6 to...
12:47
Mudflows in Issyk-Kul region: Humanitarian aid delivered
12:37
Development of coal deposit begins in Batken region
12:32
Cycling race participant from Germany raises €7,000 for children with cancer
12:15
Rescuers from seven countries undergo training in mountains of Kyrgyzstan