Rescuers from seven countries undergo training in mountains of Kyrgyzstan

Foreign rescuers from seven countries are undergoing search and rescue training in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, representatives of rescue services of the states of the International Civil Defense Organization (Russia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia) are exchanging experience in Semenovka and Grigoryevka gorges in Issyk-Kul region.

«As part of the international workshop on mountain rescue training, over ten days, foreign mountain rescuers, under the guidance of instructors from the State Rescuer Training Center underwent training in Chunkurchak, Tatyr, Ala-Archa gorges and on the high-mountain lake Kol-Tor in Kegeti gorge, Chui region,» the ministry noted.

The International Meeting and Workshop on Mountain Rescue Training with representatives of rescue services from the countries of the International Civil Defense Organization is being held from August 19 to August 31, hosted by the State Rescuer Training Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.