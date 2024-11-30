15:04
USD 86.80
EUR 91.76
RUB 0.80
English

Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will travel to Chengdu (China) to take part in the fifth meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies in Central Asia — China format on December 1, 2024. The ministry reported.

Strengthening regional cooperation and multi-vector partnership between the countries of Central Asia and China is on the agenda. The parties will also discuss preparations for the second Central Asia — China summit, which is scheduled for 2025 and will be held in Kazakhstan.

Central Asia — China format serves as a platform for interaction on issues of economy, security and infrastructure development between the countries of the region and Beijing.
link: https://24.kg/english/312710/
views: 123
Print
Related
Imports of electric scooters from China to Kyrgyzstan increased four times
Chinese Ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Investment volumes in Kyrgyzstan's economy from China and Russia almost equal
Kyrgyzstan's national stand to be presented at import exhibition in China
Central Asia lacks "green corridors" for transit cargo
Kyrgyzstan tops ranking in terms of export waiting time among CA countries
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for organized tourist groups from China
Expert: Central Asia is a region with high potential for investors
Chinese company to build coal belt conveyor on Kyrgyzstan's border
Popular
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods
30 November, Saturday
14:19
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China m...
14:11
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
14:06
Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, sentenced to 20 years in prison
14:01
Judge who acquitted defendants in Kempir-Abad case resigns
13:26
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30