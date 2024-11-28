16:59
Police Major Timur Abdisatar uulu taken into custody

The dismissed head of Kok-Zhar village police department, Major of Police Timur Abdisatar uulu, was detained on suspicion of committing a number of crimes. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Timur Abdisatar uulu is charged under Article 342 «Bribetaking by a group of persons» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was taken into custody.

On November 17, the police major recorded a video message. In it he complained about the actions of the head of the Internal Affairs Department of Nookat district, Osh region, Police Colonel Talgat Oskonaliev.

According to the results of an internal check, it was decided to dismiss Timur Abdisatar uulu for discrediting the internal affairs bodies and a number of managers.

On November 20, a video was posted on social media, where Timur Abdisatar uulu, being in his office, receives money from subordinates. A criminal case was initiated on the fact.

On November 21-22, five district police officers and an assistant to the duty officer of Kok-Zhar village police department of the Nookat District Department of Internal Affairs were detained on suspicion of involvement in illegal acts. Operational search activities were conducted in relation to Timur Abdisatar uulu.

He himself came to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on November 26.
