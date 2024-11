Delegation from Kyrgyzstan met with representatives of German companies on November 27, 2024 in Berlin. The meeting was held as part of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Germany. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev told about the opportunities for foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan. Simplified tax and registration procedures, as well as access to international markets were named as the main advantages.

Projects in the field of tourism were discussed, as well as the potential of other areas for joint cooperation. According to the minister, Germany can become an important partner in their implementation, contributing to the economic growth of the region. Business representatives exchanged views and outlined plans for possible partnership.