Tragedy in Magdeburg: President of Kyrgyzstan sends telegram of condolence

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in connection with the tragedy in Magdeburg.

«I received with deep sorrow the news of the tragedy that occurred on December 20, 2024 at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, where people were killed and injured as a result of a car collision. Please accept my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I wish the injured a speedy recovery!» the head of state said in his telegram.

Recall, an SUV plowed into the crowd at a Christmas market on December 20 in the center of Magdeburg, the capital of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. According to the latest data, five people were killed, 86 people were seriously injured, and a total of 205 people suffered.