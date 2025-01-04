44 billion soms in investments attracted to Chui region in 2024

At least 44 billion soms in investments were attracted to Chui region in 2024. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the region Kanat Dzhumagaziev said in an interview with Ala-Too 24.

According to him, 22 large industrial enterprises have been opened in the region, which have created more than 6,700 jobs. He noted that just over 3,000 new jobs were created in the region in 2023.

Kanat Dzhumagaziev told that 22 enterprises opened in 2024 include a textile factory in Kara-Balta city, a cement plant in Issyk-Ata and Kemin districts, and a car manufacturing plant in Moskovsky district.

Among the achievements in 2024, the Plenipotentiary Representative mentioned the launch of Lemon Shopping marketplace, through which farmers and other producers can sell their products not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also abroad.