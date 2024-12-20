12:10
Kyrgyzstan becomes key recipient of investments from Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan has become a key recipient of investments from Kazakhstan. Report of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) for the first half of 2024 says.

The total volume of accumulated direct mutual investments in the countries of Central Asia amounted to $834 million. This is 40 percent more than in 2022.

Kyrgyzstan has become a key recipient of these funds. Kazakhstan accounted for $671 million out of $834 million of accumulated mutual investments, while 55.7 percent of this amount was directed to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The report also says that the manufacturing industry is demonstrating the greatest attractiveness for investors — the inflow of capital investments has increased by $1.1 billion over the past year and a half. Significant growth is also registeerd in the agro-industrial complex: the volume of investments amounted to $2.2 billion (an increase of 22 percent).

The EDB predicts strengthening of mutual economic ties between the states of Central Asia, which will lead to an increase in the volume of capital investments.
