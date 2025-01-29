MP Maliev accuses Kyrgyz Embassy in Germany of violating visa procedure

MP Arslanbek Maliev accused employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Germany and the head of the diplomatic mission Omurbek Tekebayev of corruption at a meeting of the Parliament.

The MP reported that German citizen Aldaukhov applied to the embassy for a visa on November 15, he was refused, and he was forced to pay €50 again.

«Although one has to pay 50 dollars for a visa, not euros. They make money there. As a result, he was recently issued a visa at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And this is not the first such case. In 2021, Asiya Gittenbrand applied for a visa, she was also not issued a visa for a long time. This is pure extortion,» the MP said.

The deputy asked the Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu to give a protocol instruction to the Cabinet to put the work of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Germany in order.