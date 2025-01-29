15:21
USD 87.45
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.90
English

MP Maliev accuses Kyrgyz Embassy in Germany of violating visa procedure

MP Arslanbek Maliev accused employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Germany and the head of the diplomatic mission Omurbek Tekebayev of corruption at a meeting of the Parliament.

The MP reported that German citizen Aldaukhov applied to the embassy for a visa on November 15, he was refused, and he was forced to pay €50 again.

«Although one has to pay 50 dollars for a visa, not euros. They make money there. As a result, he was recently issued a visa at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And this is not the first such case. In 2021, Asiya Gittenbrand applied for a visa, she was also not issued a visa for a long time. This is pure extortion,» the MP said.

The deputy asked the Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu to give a protocol instruction to the Cabinet to put the work of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Germany in order.
link: https://24.kg/english/318274/
views: 157
Print
Related
Tragedy in Magdeburg: President of Kyrgyzstan sends telegram of condolence
Kyrgyzstan presents investment projects in Germany
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Germany: Number of documents signed
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Berlin
Kyrgyzstan and Germany simplify use of official documents
Film from Kyrgyzstan "Shambala" to be screened at Future Now Festival in Berlin
German Ambassador asks Speaker to resume teaching German to schoolchildren
Modern technologies needed to unlock agricultural sector’s potential — Cabinet
AKA Bank ready to support Cabinet's initiatives aimed at economic development
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024 Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024
29 January, Wednesday
15:16
North-South road planned to be opened in May —Transport Ministry North-South road planned to be opened in May —Transport...
15:07
Snow expected again in Bishkek: Weather forecast for January 30 – February 2
14:48
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan exposes another fraudulent scheme
14:38
MEGA’s Digital Development Head to lead Ministry of Digital Development
14:25
Adylbek Kasymaliev to tell about digitalization in KR at EAEU meeting in Almaty