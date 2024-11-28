12:22
Kyrgyzstan plans to lease two Airbus airplanes - President

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with the head of Airbus Europe Johan Pelissier in Berlin.

He expressed readiness to develop partnership relations with the company, noting the high level of technology and standards it sets in the sphere of world aviation.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that development of the aviation industry is one of the key priorities for Kyrgyzstan. He noted the importance of already implemented projects, including the purchase of aircraft at the expense of the national budget.

The President drew attention to the prospects and support for the national airline Asman Airlines, fleet renewal and introduction of modern technologies.

According to him, at the first phase of cooperation, it is planned to lease two Airbus airplanes (A320 or A321 models), which will be used for flights to Europe, including Bishkek-Paris, Bishkek-Berlin and Bishkek-London flights.

Sadyr Japarov told that Kyrgyz airlines are expected to be removed from the European Union’s Air Safety List by 2025. In recent years, significant efforts have been made to enhance aviation safety, implement international standards, and modernize infrastructure, greatly improving the chances of lifting the restrictions. The removal from the EU Air Safety List will open new opportunities for direct flights to Europe.

The President also invited Johan Pelissier to visit Kyrgyzstan in the near future to continue dialogue with representatives of the country’s aviation sector.
