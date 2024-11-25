18:19
New tourist service center opened in Balykchy

A new tourist service center was opened in Balykchy on November 23, 2024. It was built as part of the project «Third phase of the program to improve regional communications in Central Asia.» The Ministry of Economy reported.

The ministry expects that this center will become part of the development of tourism in Issyk-Kul region. It will create convenient conditions for tourists, simplify access to popular resorts and ski resorts in the region, and also provide jobs.

The new center will have a recreation area, a souvenir shop, toilets, parking spaces and charging stations for electric vehicles. The Ministry of Economy reported that similar centers are being opened in Tyup, Teploklyuchenka, Tosor and Bokonbaevo.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Transport by order of the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy and with the support of the World Bank. In 2024, the facilities were transferred to the management of the Tourism Development Support Fund.
