Poddubny Wrestling League: Akzhol Makhmudov defeats French athlete

A large professional wrestling tournament PWL 8, organized by the Poddubny Wrestling League, is taking place in Almaty. The live broadcast is available at the link.

In the weight category up to 77 kilograms, Greco-Roman wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Akzhol Makhmudov defeated Ibrahim Ghanem from France — 6:1.

Earlier, Aiperi Medet kyzy defeated Zhamilya Bakbergenova from Kazakhstan.

In total, 19 wrestlers from 11 countries are taking part in the Professional Wrestling League 8 tournament in Almaty.

Poddubny Wrestling League is a professional wrestling league attracting the best athletes in the world and having a record prize pool.