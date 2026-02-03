Kyrgyzstan’s population nears 7.4 million: New statistics released

According to the National Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan’s permanent population reached 7,395 million people as of December 1, 2025.

From January to November 2025, the country’s population increased by 112,800, with natural growth remaining the main driver.

Data from the state enterprise Kyzmat show that during this period:

127,800 births were registered;

29,300 deaths were recorded.

The highest natural population growth was observed in Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions. The lowest growth rate was recorded in Bishkek, where growth rates are traditionally lower due to the capital’s demographic structure.