Man detained in Tokmak for beating his wife

The police detained a 30-year-old man, who systematically beat his 28-year-old wife, in Tokmak city. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

On September 21, the duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of Tokmak received a message that a man was systematically beating his wife in one of the apartments of a house on Togolok Moldo Street. An investigative team was sent to the scene. As a result, 28-year-old A.A. filed a statement and asked to take measures against her husband. She was hospitalized on the same day, doctors diagnosed her with closed craniocerebral injury.

A week later, on September 28, a criminal case was opened under the article «Domestic Violence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Law enforcement officers detained the 30-year-old man, whom the court placed in a pretrial detention center. Later, on November 20, the case was transferred to court.
