Man detained in Tokmak for beating his wife

The police detained a 30-year-old man, who systematically beat his 28-year-old wife, in Tokmak city. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.
A week later, on September 28, a criminal case was opened under the article «Domestic Violence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Law enforcement officers detained the 30-year-old man, whom the court placed in a pretrial detention center. Later, on November 20, the case was transferred to court.