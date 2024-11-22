Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Azerbaijan

The agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance has been ratified. The law was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The law was passed by the Parliament on October 23, 2024.

The presidential press service reports that the main objectives of the agreement are to protect residents of one state from discriminatory taxation in another contracting state, prevent tax evasion or abuse of the provisions of the agreement, and mutual exchange of information between the competent authorities of the contracting states to ensure compliance with the provisions of the agreement.

«The agreement will create conditions for foreign companies to invest in various sectors of our country’s economy,» the statement says.