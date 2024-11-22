16:33
USD 86.50
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.86
English

Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Azerbaijan

The agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance has been ratified. The law was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The law was passed by the Parliament on October 23, 2024.

The presidential press service reports that the main objectives of the agreement are to protect residents of one state from discriminatory taxation in another contracting state, prevent tax evasion or abuse of the provisions of the agreement, and mutual exchange of information between the competent authorities of the contracting states to ensure compliance with the provisions of the agreement.

«The agreement will create conditions for foreign companies to invest in various sectors of our country’s economy,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/311967/
views: 122
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Slovakia
President Japarov leaves for Baku to participate in UN Climate Change Conference
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing for opening of national pavilion in Baku
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to visit Azerbaijan
OTS summit: President of Azerbaijan awarded Chingiz Aitmatov Order
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to unite to implement space project
Defense Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan agree to develop partnership
Armenia ready for peace agreement with Azerbaijan
Kyrgyzstan plans to buy oil from Azerbaijan
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
22 November, Friday
16:14
Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions
16:08
Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev
15:24
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Azerbaijan
15:19
Detention of blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu extended again
14:41
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife